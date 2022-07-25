Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

