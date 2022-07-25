Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $63.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

