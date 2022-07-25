Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
KBWY stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
