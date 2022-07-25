First National Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

