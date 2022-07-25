First National Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

