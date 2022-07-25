Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 181.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFO opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

