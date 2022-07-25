Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 3,483 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $78.00 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.