Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 750.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 333,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 385,151 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

