Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $451.85 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

