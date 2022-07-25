First National Trust Co Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 275,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 82.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.6% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

