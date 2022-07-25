BiShares Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. BiShares has a total market capitalization of $12,245.55 and $1.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BiShares has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032534 BTC.
About BiShares
BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
