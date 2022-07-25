Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.36 per share, with a total value of $1,429,182.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,583,032.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 366,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,756,294. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.