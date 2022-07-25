Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) & Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) Critical Review

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Li-Cycle has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, indicating that its stock price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li-Cycle and Kaiser Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $7.38 million 150.98 -$226.56 million ($4.14) -1.59 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Kaiser Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

This table compares Li-Cycle and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -1,097.02% -16.02% -11.15% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Li-Cycle and Kaiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 2 8 0 2.80 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 88.16%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

About Kaiser Group

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.