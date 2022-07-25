PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

