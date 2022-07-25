Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.2 %

TITN stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $583.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.