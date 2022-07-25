Po.et Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $89,991.17 and $5.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

