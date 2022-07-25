HempCoin (THC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $734,504.72 and approximately $6.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,027.18 or 0.99966645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00042371 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023822 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004448 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,807,435 coins and its circulating supply is 266,672,285 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.