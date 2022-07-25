General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.06.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in General Motors by 68.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in General Motors by 32.4% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

