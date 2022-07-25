Dev Protocol Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $513,067.50 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

