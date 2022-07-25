Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.