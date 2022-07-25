American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.59.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

