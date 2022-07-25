Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

NYSE:GOL opened at $2.95 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

