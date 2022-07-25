HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 11.4 %

HCA opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $225.83.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

