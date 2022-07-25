FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 7.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

