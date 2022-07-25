FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOUT. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $66.79 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $679.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.84.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOUT. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
