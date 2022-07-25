Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 10,108 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHB stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

