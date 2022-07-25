International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.38 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $237.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

