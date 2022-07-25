FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOOV opened at $136.12 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33.

