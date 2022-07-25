Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.26% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEU opened at $58.13 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

