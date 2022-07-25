Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.25) to €24.00 ($24.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($26.77) to €21.30 ($21.52) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.83) to €31.00 ($31.31) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.96) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

