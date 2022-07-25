Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spire Price Performance

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $70.09 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.