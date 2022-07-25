Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

NYSE:TREX opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

