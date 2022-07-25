Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

MAIN stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.