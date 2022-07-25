Truist Financial Corp Sells 531 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO Logistics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

XPO opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

