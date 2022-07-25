Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.