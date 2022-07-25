Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

