Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.60.

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.27 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

