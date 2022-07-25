Cowen Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $157.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $157.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.53.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

