Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $153.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $149.23 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

