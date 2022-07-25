Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY22 guidance at $2.85-$3.15 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

