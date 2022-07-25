DA Davidson Cuts Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target to $20.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVCY. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

