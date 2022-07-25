Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $132.00 at KeyCorp

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Datadog Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,379,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,257 shares of company stock worth $9,402,192. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

