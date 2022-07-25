Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

INVA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 458,966 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 104.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 669,799 shares during the period.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

