CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CSX by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CSX by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.