Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

