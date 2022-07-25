CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in CSX by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 26,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 470.4% during the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 34,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 215.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 368,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

