Mizuho Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.