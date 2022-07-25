Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.75.

DDOG stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9,379,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,257 shares of company stock worth $9,402,192. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

