Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hawaiian Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HA opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $775.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Trading of Hawaiian
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawaiian (HA)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.