Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $775.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 76.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 171,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

