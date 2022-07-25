Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q2 guidance at $0.85-0.95 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

SLAB opened at $140.34 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $114.52 and a one year high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 866.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 446.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.